Fight with daughter’s boyfriend ends with stabbing victim in the hospital, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Fresno on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. close to the intersection of Butler and Winery avenues. Officers say the victim was involved in a fight with his daughter’s boyfriend when the stabbing took place.

According to police, the wound was superficial and the victim did not initially realize that he was injured. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.