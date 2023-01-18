FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight between four children near Fresno High School led to two of them being stabbed on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to officers, at about 8:30 a.m. the Fresno Police Department received several calls for service in the area of Wilson and Weldon area regarding a fight between children, there were also reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say Fresno High School staff members had already separated the involved parties. They located two juvenile victims of a stabbing. They were immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One was stabbed in the upper body and the other in the lower body. The two other involved parties in the fight were detained not far from the school.

Officers say that two of the male juveniles were arriving at Fresno High School and getting out of a vehicle when they were immediately confronted by two other juveniles, someone pulled out a stabbing object, and a fight immediately broke out. They do not know what started the fight.

All four juveniles involved in the fight have been detained and will be questioned, according to Fresno Police. Officers were not able to confirm if those involved in the fight were Fresno High School students. All the parents or legal guardians of the juveniles have been contacted and cooperating with the police.

Officers say that when the fight started there was an immediate lockdown, but after the parties were separated by school staff, and Fresno PD secured the scene, the lockdown was lifted. Officers add that the fight took place on the sidewalk – not on the school campus.

The weapon used has not yet been recovered.