VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a vehicle crash in Visalia on Tuesday is now under investigation, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they were called shortly before noon to the 1500 block of North Turner Street for a report of a fight in progress and shots heard in the area. While on their way, the officers were also told about a crash between two vehicles in the area of Prospect Avenue and Giddings Street – possibly related to the fight.

Officers arrived to find a truck that had run a stop sign and was hit by a car. The person in the truck was taken to the hospital but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are now working to establish what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.