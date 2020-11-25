Fight between groups of teens in west-central Fresno ends with 12-year-old shot in the back

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fight between a group of teens at a west-central Fresno apartment complex Tuesday evening ended with one of them being shot in the back, according to Fresno Police.

(Courtesy of Fresno Police)

Officers responded to 2130 N. Marks Ave. around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. A 12-year-old boy was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives found that there was an ongoing disturbance between two groups of juveniles when a fight broke out, La Blue said. During the fight, a suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim in the back.

Several witnesses were contacted and detectives obtained information as well as video evidence of the incident.

A 15-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody a short time later, La Blue said. The handgun used in the crime was found burried in the ground at a different location.

Police found that the shooting was not gang related.