FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people robbed a Fig Garden jewelry store on Thursday, according to representatives from the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, around 1:35 p.m. a man and a woman walked out of the Orloff Jewelry store on Shaw and Palm avenues with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The suspects did not use weapons according to police and no injuries were reported.

Police do not have a description of the suspects at this time.