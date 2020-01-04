Fifteen-year-old boy in possession of sawed-off shotgun, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A juvenile was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun in Central Fresno on Friday afternoon, police say.

Police say they were able to retrieve the weapon after they had been dispatched to a home near Clinton and Adoline avenues. at around 3 p.m.

Sgt. Michael Martin, says they were dispatched at around 8 p.m. to the same location hours later.

Upon arriving, police say they saw the Juvenile running into a home where he refused to come out.

Authorities say they were able to do a search and take the juvenile into custody.

Police say they had also received reports of the juvenile threatening his family members with a knife.

Police believe he could be tied to a gang, but have not yet confirmed.

