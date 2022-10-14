FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Tulare and U Street.

While searching the vehicle due to the driver being open to search and seizure, officers found a black plastic bag containing approximately 200 blue pills believed to be Fentanyl, according to police.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Fresno County Jail. His vehicle was impounded for evidence, according to the Fresno Police Department.