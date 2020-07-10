Felony charges filed against Fresno businessman for manufacturing child pornography, District Attorney says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed

felony charges against a Fresno businessman Thursday afternoon after manufacturing child pornography.

Todd Mumma, 57, was arrested on May 8, after investigators say Mumma used hidden cameras in his home to manufacture child pornography.

Mumma is now facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography.

Authorities say Mumma is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday. If convicted of all charges, Mumma faces a maximum sentence of four years and eight months in state prison.

