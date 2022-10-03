FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon who was illegally in possession of a firearm allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sunday, October 2, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue in Cantua Creek. Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Paulina Gonzalez of Cantua Creek deceased. Homicide detectives were notified and took over the investigation.

During their investigation, detectives said they discovered that Gonzalez’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Enrique Rios Hernandez of Fresno, was at the home earlier in the night and then left. Detectives tracked down Hernandez in Fresno and interviewed him.

Investigators said they learned that Hernandez had allegedly shot Gonzalez with a gun he had illegally bought. Hernandez is a convicted felon that is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition.

Deputies said Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and probation violation. His bail is set at $1.15 million.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about anyone involved in this case is asked to please contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.