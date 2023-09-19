Man wanted in Fresno for attempted burglary, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon is wanted by Fresno deputies on suspicion of attempted burglary, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Christopher Quintana.

34-year-old Christopher Quintana. Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say he has an active warrant for attempted burglary as well as a parole warrant. Quintana is known to frequent Fresno’s Mayfair District located within the First, Clinton, Mckinley, and Cedar Avenues on a black Beach Cruise style bicycle.

Deputies describe him as being 5’9″, 150 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged by deputies to contact them at (559) 600-3111.