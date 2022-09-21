A photo of the gun provided by the Atwater Police Department.

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with a gun inside of a vehicle parked the wrong way on a street last week, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they found a car that belonged to a man who was wanted on a warrant out of Merced County.

Officials said the car was parked the wrong way on Alabama Avenue.

While looking into the vehicle, officers said they spotted a handgun that was sitting between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Investigators said the gun had a loaded magazine and was discovered to be stolen.

Later on, officers said they saw a man, later identified as Alejandro Cervantes, walking toward the vehicle and they detained him.

Cervantes was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.