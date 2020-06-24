Feds arrest Fresno County store manager for $100k in credit card fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An assistant manager at a Fresno County retail store was arrested on Wednesday for $100,000 in credit card fraud, according to the Justice Department.

A federal grand jury brought a five-count indictment against Alena Nicole George, 42, an assistant manager of a retail store in March, charging her with bank fraud and unauthorized credit cards, said spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.

George stole the personally identifiable information of people who had names similar to her own, and obtained credit cards in their name, according to court documents. For one credit card, George made at least $100,000 in fraudulent purchases and cash advances.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

George could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the unauthorized use of credit cards, the Justice Department said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.