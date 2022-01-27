Federal fugitive found in Fresno taken out of attic after standoff, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted on a federal indictment was found in Fresno and taken into police custody following an hours-long standoff on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of East Madison in response to a U.S. Marshall Service search for a suspect. Fresno Police Department K9s and drones were used and the suspect was found to be barricaded inside a home.

Officers say entry was made into the home and the suspect was determined to be in the attic space. The suspect eventually gave himself up and is set to be booked into the Fresno County Jail. No one else was inside the home at the time.

The suspect wanted on the federal indictment was not identified by police officers at the scene.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes while the incident was ongoing.