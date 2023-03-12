FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a crime scene after they say a man was shot and killed in Del Rey Sunday evening.

Deputies say around 5:15 p.m. they responded to Jefferson and Bethel avenues for a call of a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

When authorities arrived, they say they found two men in a car, one who had been shot and died from his injuries.

Detectives say the shooting occurred somewhere in the town of Del Rey and the friend of the victim was the driver who took him out of the area. As the friend noticed the victim’s injuries getting worse, they pulled over and 911 was called.

Authorities say they are still working to identify possible suspects and believe the incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.