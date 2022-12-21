FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for a suspected negligent discharge of a firearm that left a man dead on Saturday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO officials say around midnight, dispatchers received a call reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of N. Cornelia Ave near Belmont and Olive in Fresno.

Deputies say when they responded to the scene they learned that friends had already transported the victim to CRMC, but the victim later identified as 24-year-old David Clay of Clovis died moments later as a result of his injuries.

Officials say homicide detectives started investigating and visited multiple locations in the area to interview witnesses and learned the shooting happened inside a vehicle.

According to the official report, Clay was driving and had a passenger riding in the backseat identified as 24-year-old Javier McCoy of Fresno.

Clay had a loaded gun in his possession and gave it to McCoy who told authorities that he inadvertently fired the firearm when he was handling it, causing a bullet to go through the back of the driver’s seat striking Clay in his torso, police say.

Authorities say McCoy was arrested for suspected involuntary manslaughter and was booked at the Fresno County Jail on Sunday, but was later released after posting a bond.

McCoy has been scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.