MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection to the death of 40-year-old Danny Ramirez of Mendota, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the morning of April 16 Mendota Police responded to an apartment complex on Oller Street where they found Ramirez dead on the floor.

On Friday, homicide detectives say they arrested 22-year-old Masael Rivas Reyes of Mendota after identification technicians recovered a fingerprint at the scene.

Authorities say Ramirez was living homeless in Mendota and had been well acquainted with Reyes.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jess Gloria at (559) 600-8217.