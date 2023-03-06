FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convicted felon has been arrested after showing up to the courthouse with a firearm, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said.

According to the authorities, on Friday 25-year-old Christian Ward of Las Vegas showed up at the courthouse to take care of some legal matters he was scheduled for.

When he was trying to pass through the security screening area, FCSO deputies said they found his bag to contain a loaded handgun and a baggie of meth.

Deputies said that thanks to the x-ray machines, deputies quickly identified the object as a weapon and confiscated it.

Ward was arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm.