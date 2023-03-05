ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two young men were shot, leaving one dead in a possible gang-related shooting in Orange Cove Friday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange Cove Police say around 7:30 p.m. they responded to a call of shots fired located near J and 10th streets.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 18-year-old Ruben Velazquez of Orange Cove and a 17-year-old inside a car, both had been shot. They were immediately transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, however, Velazquez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to take over the investigation and are actively working to identify the suspect and vehicle responsible.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Oscar Iniguez at (559) 600-8201.