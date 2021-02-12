FBI warns those seeking love online to avoid romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The FBI is raising awareness about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day and urges victims of the crime to reach out to law enforcement.

Isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased online communication and virtual connectivity, including the search for lifelong love. While many well-intentioned singles are seeking online matches, officials warn that criminals lurk among them, seeking to ensnare hearts and finances.

The FBI’s Sacramento Field Office, which covers the Central Valley, said a romance scam is similar to catfishing, where someone creates a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and confidence fostering the illusion of a romantic or close relationship. The difference is the person on the other end of the virtual relationship is a cybercriminal who exploits the victim for financial gain.

The group most targeted by romance scammers are people over 40 and divorced, widowed, elderly, or disabled, but all demographics are at risk.

In 2019, officials at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center have received complaints from 2,206 California victims who experienced a combined total dollar loss of $107,853,977, the FBI said.

Romance scammers profit from exploiting their victims and are experts in their craft.

Criminals search chat rooms, dating sites and social networking platforms for potential victims and often target unsuspecting individuals looking for love and companionship, the FBI said. Scammers keep tabs on social media accounts to glean information from online dating profiles and other sources to better manipulate and exploit their intended victims.

As the relationship progresses, scammers tell tales of severe life circumstances, tragedies, deaths in the family, injuries to themselves or other hardships to keep their victims concerned and involved in their schemes.

Officials stated that criminals frequently ask victims to send money to help overcome a financial situation they claim to be experiencing.

Victims may also be asked to transmit funds to the scammer in the form of a cashier’s check, money order or wire transfer. The scammer may say they are out of the country and can’t cash them or receive them directly.

The FBI added that scammers ask victims to redirect the funds to them or an associate to whom they purportedly owe money.

In some cases, the criminal may ask victims to reship packages instead of redirecting funds. In these examples, victims risk losing money and may incur other expenses, such as bank fees and penalties. In some instances, they may also face prosecution.

To avoid becoming a romance scam victim:

Be careful of what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Be wary of anyone you first encounter online rather than in real life. People can pretend to be anything or anyone online.

Research a person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

Never send money to someone you meet online, especially by wire transfer.

Never provide credit card numbers or bank account information without verifying the recipient’s identity.

Never share your Social Security number or other personally identifiable information that can be used to access your accounts with someone who does not need to know this information.

Beware if your virtual beloved:

Seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

Attempts to isolate you from friends and family.

Requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

The FBI said that most cyber criminals do not use their own photographs and instead use an image from another social media account as their own. A reverse image search can determine if a profile picture is being used elsewhere on the internet.

Anyone who is a victim of a romance scam is urged to seek help from law enforcement immediately. Report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov, the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000, or both. Additionally, contact your financial institution immediately upon discovering any fraudulent or suspicious activity and direct them to stop or reverse the transactions.

Victims are also urged to report the activity to the website where the contact was first initiated to protect others from becoming victims.