FBI, police operation in Porterville ends in 39 arrests

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A combined operation designed to combat gang violence in Porterville resulted in 39 arrests of suspected criminal street gang members, according to the Porterville Police Department on Thursday.

The department’s announcement details the 11-month Operation Bloodline. As well as the 39 arrests, law enforcement also seized 34 firearms, $80,000 in cash, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over 1,000 miscellaneous pills.

Law enforcement groups involved included the FBI, Porterville Police, the CHP, the CDCR, and other federal, state, and local agencies.

Porterville Police Department asks anyone with information on gang or illegal narcotic activity, or illegal gun trafficking, and/or manufacturing to contact the department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400.