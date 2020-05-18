Father of late fire Capt. Ray Figueroa had his truck stolen in Delano

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVLLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The father of late fire Capt. Ray Figueroa had his truck stolen in Delano Friday.

The Porterville City FireFighters posted a photo of the stolen truck on Facebook, they say the truck was stolen from a Home Depot parking lot. Inside were two metal signs Figueroa’s father had planned to donate to the Porterville City Fire Department.

The Porterville Firefighters Association and the Dinuba Firefighters Association have offered a $1,000 reward for information directly leading to the recovery of the truck and signs.

