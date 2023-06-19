MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced Monday that they have made an arrest in the deadly shooting that took the life of a son and father.

Sheriff Pogue says 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez was caught late Sunday evening, trying to cross the border into Mexico.

60-year-old Jesus Gil Espinoza Sr. and his son 33-year-old Jesus Gil Jr. were identified as the victims of the shooting by Sheriff Pogue.

Pogue added that there also was a 15-year-old victim who did survive, but was not identified.

Jesus Gil Espinoza Sr. (left) and his son Jesus Gil Espinoza Jr. (right)

“This is an extremely tragic situation, our condolences do go out to the family. For Mr. Espinoza, not only was it Father’s Day, of course, he was murdered on the same day as his son, but it was also his birthday so it’s an extremely tragic situation, it’s calls like this that none of us want to respond to,” Sheriff Pogue says.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they received two 911 calls from two residences in the area in the 2300 block of Los Palmos and the 2300 block of Avenue 9 in Madera County.

Deputies say Jesus Jr. was shot at a wedding that was taking place at a home, while Jesus Sr. was killed around the same time in a garage just a block away from the wedding.

“The suspect is an acquaintance of the father and son who were murdered and we’re still confirming the facts and circumstances with the third victim,” Sheriff Pogue explained.

Sheriff Pogue added that this was a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to work quickly together to bring Ramirez into custody.