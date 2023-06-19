MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and son are dead and another person is in the hospital after the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot multiple people around 4:00 a.m. Sunday near Avenue 9 and Parisio Street in Madera County.

They say the suspect went to one location first and then the other.

“Shortly after 4:00 a.m. the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received two 911 calls from two residences in the area in the 2300 block of Los Palmos and the 2300 block of Avenue 9 both of those addresses are roughly maybe a block apart,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Deputies say the son was shot at a wedding that was taking place at a home. The father was also killed around the same time in a garage just a block away from that wedding.

“Deputies located two deceased subjects one at each location as well as a third gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital,” said Sheriff Pogue.

He continued “We’re not exactly sure at this point we’re still firming up which incident occurred first”.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez in connection to the case.

Detectives are looking for what led to the shooting but say the victims and the suspect knew each other.

“The suspect is an acquaintance of the father and son who were murdered and we’re still confirming the facts and circumstances with the third victim,” Sheriff Pogue explained.

The sheriff’s office says if you see Ramirez, you should call 911 immediately.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with license plate 80760B2” said Sheriff Pogue.