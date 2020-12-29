Fatal shooting on Christmas Day under investigation in Hanford

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Hanford are working to establish what led to the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Dec. 25.

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of S. Redington just before 9 p.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Eoldest Young lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540.

