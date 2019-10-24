Fatal police shooting of Fresno teen found justified. Police chief and family’s attorney speaks out

Warning: Viewers may find these videos disturbing. Watch with caution

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is responding after new video is released showing a fatal Fresno Police shooting that happened back in 2017.

The shooting happened near Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street.

The video shows 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta running from officers and then hopping a fence as he tried to get away.

An officer fired, hitting the teen in the back of the head.

Murrietta was wanted in connection to a homicide, and he ran from police after he and his brother were pulled over in April of 2017.

Fresno Police say the plain clothed officer who fired the shot feared for his life.

Murrietta’s family filed a lawsuit over the shooting and their attorney is speaking out.

“It’s unjustified,” says Stuart Chandler, lawyer representing the father of Murrieta Golding. “I don’t know how anyone looking at that video says that the teen running from the officer or group of officers posed a threat to them or anyone else.”

Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall says, “The video represents a different vantage point and was not what the pursuing officers could see.”

You can read the full statement here.

Adding, “The 16-year-old was also known to carry firearms and had jumped a fence into a child daycare center.”

A review of the incident by police, the city and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office all found that the use of lethal force was justified.

Bodycam video:

Surveillance video:

