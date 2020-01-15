Fatal hit-and-run in Tulare: Police want to identify this man

Security footage shows a “person of interest” involved in the hit and run death of the 61-year-old in Tulare (image courtesy of Tulare Police).

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Tulare are searching for a driver described as a person of interest in the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old last week.

According to the Police Department, the victim was struck as he was walking across the street near the intersection of West Inyo and D Street at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

He has been identified as Marcelino Escobedo.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop at the scene. Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle, described as a blue Nissan Quest (possibly 1996 through 1998) minivan likely with front end and windshield damage.

Security footage shows the suspect vehicle involved in the hit and run death of a 61-year-old in Tulare (image courtesy of Tulare Police).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tulare Police Officer Eric Wilson at (559) 685-2300, extension 2141.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.