FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fashion Fair Mall was evacuated after a report of a shooting on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened outside the mall near the fountain.

BREAKING: Fresno Police have confirmed there was a shooting outside Fashion Fair Mall near the fountain, mall has been evacuated, believe there was 1 victim but hasn't been found, looking for 2 suspects who ran away – at least one is believed to be the shooter. #Fresno pic.twitter.com/gtwaK4OFMM — Shawna Khalafi (@ShawnaKhalafiTV) April 18, 2021

Police say an off-duty officer tended to one shooting victim at the scene, then the victim fled and hasn’t been found.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who ran away, at least one is believed to be the shooter.