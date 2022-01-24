Farmworkers robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County, suspects escape

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for the suspects alleged to have robbed three farmworkers is underway in Tulare County. According to Sheriff’s deputies, the victims were all working in a field when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies were called to the field, in the area of Road 158 and Ivanhoe Drive, shortly after noon on Monday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the victims described the suspects as two men who came out of a dark-colored SUV. One left the vehicle and threatened the victims with a handgun and rifle; the other stayed inside the SUV. They took wallets and phones from the victims and left driving southbound on Road 158.

The victims were uninjured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.