TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Thursday morning in Earlimart.

Officials say around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to an armed robbery at a vineyard in the area of Road 160 and Avenue 32 in Earlimart.

When they arrived, the victim told deputies he was working in the vineyard when three men drove up in a truck, got out, and demanded money.

Deputies say at least one of the men was armed with a gun.

The victim gave them all the money he had and the suspects drove off.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.