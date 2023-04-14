TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A farmworker was robbed at gunpoint in Earlimart Thursday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 11:00 a.m. deputies were called to an armed robbery at a vineyard in the area of Road 160 and Avenue 32.

When deputies arrived, the victim told deputies he was working in the vineyard when three men drove up in a truck, got out, and demanded money.

According to deputies, at least one of the men was allegedly armed with a gun. The victim gave them all the money he had and the suspects drove off. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.