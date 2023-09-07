FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Exeter man has been arrested for being a suspect in a homicide investigation, says the Farmersville Police Department Thursday.

Detectives say after a lengthy investigation and uncovered evidence making him a suspect in the homicide of Miguel Romero Medel on July 26, 19-year-old Edibert Esquibel-Barrera of Exter was arrested Thursday.

On Thursday, detectives say they served a search warrant in the 300 block of North Orange Ave. in the City of Exeter where Esquibel-Barrera was taken into custody. Esquibel-Barrera was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

The Farmersville Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Eduardo Carrillo or Detective Corporal Diego Corona with the Farmersville Police Department at (559) 747-0321.