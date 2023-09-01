FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man is in police custody for allegedly kidnapping then assaulting and raping the victim, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, officials say a victim came to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters to report that she had been assaulted, kidnapped, and raped.

During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Nicholas Lozano of Farmersville as the suspect.

On Thursday, detectives served a warrant in the 400 block of Brundage Avenue in Farmersville where Lozano was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sarah Mendez or Sergeant Joshua Lowry at (559) 733-6218.