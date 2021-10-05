Farm bookkeeper embezzled $620,000 from the farm’s owner in Kingsburg, deputies say

Jennifer Macias 40 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma woman was arrested on embezzlement and forgery charges after she stole approximately $620,000 from the owner of the farm she worked for in Kingsburg, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the farm owner noticed in early 2020 that more money than usual was being drawn from his account – and bank staff discovered evidence suggesting it had been taking place since 2018. Evidence also suggested that 40-year-old Jennifer Macias, the company’s bookkeeper, had been altering hundreds of business checks and deposited the money into her personal bank account.

Charges have already been filed against Macias by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. She is scheduled to appear in Fresno County Superior Court on Dec. 10.

