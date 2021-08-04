Family searching for answers in hit-and-run crash that killed 87-year-old woman in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Nearly one week after a beloved 87-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno her family is still searching for answers.

Margarita Linares was walking across the street at Olive and Thesta when she was struck and left to die. Police released surveillance pictures of a possible suspect vehicle but still have no leads.

“I just need answers, you know,” daughter Sonia Linares said.

Her family is now desperate for anyone with any information to come forward. Sonia said her mother was still active and full of life.

She believes Linares was trying to get to a local shop when she was hit.

Sonia said she and her sister checked in on their mother daily, but Linares insisted on living on her own and keeping her independence.

“She did anything she wanted to, she just loved it you know, she didn’t care what people thought about her,” she said.

The Fresno Police Department says it believes this white Ford Expedition was involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed Margarita Linares.

Linares’ family is now calling on the driver to do the right thing.

“I ask him to look into his heart and his conscience and to think that if that was his mother wouldn’t he want somebody to have stopped, to come forward,” Sonia said.

Police are looking for a late ’90s to early 2000s white Ford Expedition with front-end damage.

“In this case, if the driver had stayed behind we would’ve been able to get that driver’s side of the story as to what happened,” Lt. Bill Dooley with Fresno police said.

Sonia said the family is now hoping for justice.

“One thing that (Linares) taught us in her own way as we were growing up was that we need to move forward no matter what,” she said.

The Linares family is planning on having a memorial Friday. There is a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.