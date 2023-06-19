MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is in custody following the Father’s Day morning murder of a father and son in Madera County, deputies say.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect reportedly tried to flee to Mexico but law enforcement stopped him before he made it that far on Sunday night.

“We have made an arrest on Fransisco Trejo Ramirez. He was caught late yesterday attempting to cross the border into Mexico. He is in our custody and is actively being transported back to the Madera County Department of Corrections,” said Sheriff Pogue.

The family is mourning the loss of Jesus Gil and his son Jesse Gil, a father and son who were the pillars of their family.

“He killed the people that were a major support to this household because everybody lived here together, everybody helped each other out with kids and paid bills so it is going to be very hard to cope without them emotionally, and financially, especially for the kids,” said the victim’s brother and uncle.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect got into a fight on Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. with Jesse, left, and went to another house down the road where he shot Jesse’s father, Jesus Gil.

Deputies state the suspect then went back to the house on Avenue 9 and shot Jesse.

“How could someone that says he was my dad’s friend for a long time shoot him just like that and then leave him there just dead and then go kill my brother,” said Alejandra Gil who is Jesus’ daughter and Jesse’s sister.

The family says they believed the suspect was a family friend, and that two weeks ago the suspect fell into a canal and wasn’t able to swim. It was at that moment that Jesus Gil jumped into the canal.

“So, my Dad saved his life so that a week later he could kill him and his son,” said Gil.

Now after losing her father and her brother, Alejandra Gill is holding on to the memories she has of both.

“My brother was always happy, always with the biggest smile,” said Gil. He was always checking up on me to see if I was in the room making sure that he wouldn’t fall asleep without me.”

A tragic day that the sheriff’s officials say no one wants to respond.

“Mr. Espinosa not only was it Father’s day and of course, he was murdered on the same day as his son, but it was also his birthday,” said Sheriff Pogue.

The investigation is still active as the Madera County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for the family. You can access it by clicking here.

The family will also be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday.