Family pleads for answers during candlelight vigil for man shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A candlelight vigil was held in Fresno to remember the life of a man who was shot and killed just one week ago.

That the family of 31-year-old James Neice gathered on Saturday evening to honor his memory.

“He left behind a mother, sister, daughter uncles, cousins, friends, teachers, people that didn’t even know him, he touched,” said Kristal Neise, James’ sister.

Kristal says their family has been torn apart by the senseless shooting.

“We need help, and we pray that somebody comes forward, I pray that my mother can find peace to sleep at night, I pray that we can all find peace to sleep at night,” Kristal explained.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. on January 29 that Fresno police were alerted to a ShotSpotter call in the 600 block of Van Ness Avenue.

When police arrived, they found James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital but died a short time later.

“that we can get justice for my brother James, he did not deserve this he deserved to continue to live, to watch his daughters get married and walk them down the aisle,” Kristal said.

There are no leads in the case the family is reaching out to the public for help

Police are still trying to figure out what Neise was doing in the Fresno area at the time of the shooting.