Family of man killed in hit-and-run plead for help finding driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Fresno on Friday evening is asking for the driver to come forward.

The family has created a memorial in his honor; they also had a message for the person who was behind the wheel of the truck that killed him.

The victim was identified as Michael Martinez, 48, of Fresno.

Steven Martinez, the victim’s brother, said, “Be a human being — a person with a heart and come forward. From the bottom of not only my heart but my family’s heart, do the right thing; turn yourself in; give us closure please.”

Authorities say the victim was crossing First Street near Ashlan Avenue when he was struck by an older red truck traveling north on First Street.

Martinez leaves behind three children and a grandchild.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

