Family mourning 27-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A family is mourning a young Fresno father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says 27-year-old Fernando Gaytan Jr. was killed by a hit-and-run driver near Oleander and Pickford avenues on Monday night.

Gaytan’s family says he was on his way to his brother’s house when he was hit by a black Mercedes just a few blocks away.

A photo of the black Mercedes police say was involved in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police say driver of the Mercedes left the scene following the crash and has not yet been found.

Gaytan was the oldest of six children and had a wife and two-year-old daughter.

His brother, Daniel Gaytan, says he’ll miss his huge smile.

“I still don’t believe it’s true. I went to bed last night hoping I’d wake up and he’d come in the door, but it wasn’t that. Mom and dad are taking it hard. Dads not very sentimental and I’ve never seen him cry, so watching him cry was something else,” said Daniel.

A memorial has been set up for Fernando Gaytan Jr. where the fatal crash happened.

The family is hopeful an arrest is coming in the near future.

But right now, they’re focused on laying Gaytan to rest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses for Gaytan.