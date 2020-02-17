Family identifies man shot inside southeast Fresno sushi restaurant

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Family members confirmed to our station the name of the person who was shot inside a restaurant in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.

Authorities say they responded to a call at Yolo Sushi Bar and Karaoke near Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue around 9 p.m.

Family members say 31-years-old Ibis Hernandez is back home after being shot Sunday night.

Witnesses told police two large groups were fighting inside the restaurant which led to shots being fired.

