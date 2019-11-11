Family identifies man killed in Selma shooting

Breaking News
SELMA, California (KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Selma on Sunday night has been identified.

It happened on Saginaw and Mitchell avenues around 9 p.m., authorities said.

There they found a little girl had been shot, and a 30-year-old man from the same home walked out and was shot, too.

The man died from his injuries.

Family members told us he is Steven Falcon, 32, of Selma.

The only suspect information is that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored sedan, however, police believe people know who did it based on social media posts.

Another shooting prior to all of this happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city of Selma as well. It’s unknown if the shooting is related.

