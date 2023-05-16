FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a man who was shot and killed by Fresno Police in an officer-involved shooting in March has filed a lawsuit over the deadly shooting.

29-year-old Robert Corchado was shot on March 4. His family says that the shooting was not justified and their attorney has filed a wrongful death complaint. The family is suing the City of Fresno, Police Chief Paco Balderrama, and the two officers involved in the shooting.

According to the family’s attorney, Kevin Little, the shooting violated federal and state civil rights laws and they alleged that the video Fresno Police put out about the shooting picked a narrow narrative of what happened.

According to Little, Corchado was facing away with his hands up when the police shot him. Police are also weighing heavily on Corchado’s past criminal history, but Little alleges the charges he was facing were not as violent as police were trying to imply.

“Mr. Corchado was facing away from the officers and had his hands up at the time that he was shot,” Little said. “That makes this a clearly illegal shooting under the law. The use of deadly force is judged based on reasonableness at the time of the shooting, based on the circumstances that are then confronting the officer – not five minutes before, not 10 minutes before, not the day before.”

The pursuit of Corchado by police was over a bench warrant that could have been handled in courts, according to Little.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama had previously stated Corchado had fired at officers’ chests and police officers had to respond quickly in this situation. Corchado was putting the public in danger with his erratic driving, according to Chief Balderrama.