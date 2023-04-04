FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A family disturbance leads to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in Fresno.

Fresno Police have confirmed there were two shooting victims Tuesday evening, one was shot by a family member. When police arrived they said the shooter refused to put down his weapon and was then shot by police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near First and Brown Avenues in Fresno, sometime around 7:30 p.m.

Both victims are in critical condition.

Emotions were high as police say this was a chaotic scene with families of the victims demanding justice.

When police responded they found one man who had been shot and the person who they believe was responsible for the shooting nearby. Police gave that man commands to put down the weapon and he did not follow their commands.

Police say North First Street between Princeton and Clinton Avenues will remain closed as this investigation continues and the closure may last well into the night and Wednesday morning. Police are asking those who live in this area to find an alternate route.

Officers say this is the third officer-involved shooting this year, with the average being seven in the last five years.