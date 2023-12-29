PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of drug and gun-related charges as a result of a family dispute call in Porterville, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

On Thursday, deputies say they were called to the 500 block of South Conner Street for a family dispute.

During their investigation, deputies say they found a white Adidas backpack with one black 9mm Springfield gun, one black Ghost gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, Xanax, and cocaine inside.

According to sheriff’s officials, 23-year-old Michael Gamboa and 19-year-old Gloria Varela were arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of drugs and gun charges as a result.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with more information regarding this case to contact Deputy Bianca Garibay or Sergeant Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218.