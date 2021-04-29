Family appeals for information in 2009 murder of 30-year-old father

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Fresno family is asking for the community’s help to solve a 12-year-old cold case murder.

On May 1, 2009, 30-year-old Michael Simpson was shot and killed in Fresno, near Bishop and Shields, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The family made a new appeal Thursday asking for anyone who had information about Simpson’s death 12 years ago – so they can have closure. He was shot inside a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe by an unidentified gunman.

Photo of Michael Simpson’s SUV provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives believe someone knows who the gunman is because Simpson was supposed to meet someone at the intersection that day.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Toscano at (559) 600-8027.