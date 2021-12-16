False eyelashes, hoverboard, headphones, among stolen items found in Fresno County car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after Fresno County sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop the car they were in for driving erratically – to then find that car full of stolen property.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 22-year-old Israel Guerrero and 24-year-old Joseph Martinez (both from Fresno) were arrested early Saturday. Deputies say they were unable to stop a vehicle seen driving erratically, then driving at high speeds, in the area of Gettysburg and Chestnut avenues in Fresno. Two women were seen getting out of the vehicle at Palm and Shaw avenues and the two suspects got out when the vehicle stopped near Marks and Dakota avenues.

Deputies add that the women were not captured – and that 22-year-old Israel Guerrero and 24-year-old Joseph Martinez have since been released from Fresno County Jail.

Israel Guerrero, 22 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Martinez, 24 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

The vehicle with the items inside (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered several stolen items, including headphones, hoverboards, false eyelashes, and toys.

Anyone with information about the incident that could help investigators is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on 559-600-3111.