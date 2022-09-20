FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials.

Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside.

Police say they followed the car until they received backup, including a Fresno Police helicopter. When police tried to pull the car over officials say the driver took off leading officers through neighborhoods and traffic-filled streets.

During the chase, officials say the driver slowed down near Dog House Grill to let out three passengers who fled on foot and then continued driving.

Due to the heavy traffic and concerns for others’ safety, police say they choose to continue their pursuit through the air by helicopter.

The driver continued to speed through intersections and crashed into two cars at the intersection of Shaw and Willow in Clovis. Investigators say the driver then fled on foot and tried to get rid of a fake gun that was loaded with real ammunition before he was arrested.

Officials say no one was severely injured in the crash.