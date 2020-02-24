Explosive device discovered after shots fired into a house in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An explosive device was found after police responded to shots fired at a house in Visalia Sunday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to a house in the 4300 block of W. Cambridge around 9:30 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered an unknown suspect placed an explosive device outside of the house.

Tulare County Consolidated Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.

