LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was taken to the hospital following an explosion in Los Banos on Tuesday, according to the Los Banos Police Department and fire personnel.

Officials say emergency personnel responded to a residence in the 300 Block of Dove Street for a report of an explosion.

When crews arrived they located a man suffering from major injuries. The man was airlifted to a Modesto hospital shortly after crews arrived on the scene.

The Merced Police Department bomb squad is on the scene and the area will be closed for safety reasons until emergency personnel have cleared the area.

The identity of the man injured was not officially released.