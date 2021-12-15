Expired tags lead to high-speed chase in Hanford, deputies say

HANFORD Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Hanford Police officers arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a vehicle chase, caused a vehicle accident, and then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, Kings County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling in the area of 10th Avenue and Second Street in Hanford when the deputy saw a car traveling on 10th avenue with expired vehicle registration.

The driver, who was later identified by police as Anthony Serna, initially pulled his vehicle over. According to authorities, the deputy exited his patrol car and Sema drove away. The deputy pursued Sema who reportedly exceeded speeds of 70 mph and did not stop at intersections with stop signs. According to officials, Serna struck a parked SUV near Second and Irwin Street, disabling the vehicle. He then attempted to run away.

Hanford Police were able to form a perimeter around the area and found Sema in a nearby apartment building.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found a modified .22 caliber rifle, .22 caliber ammunition, and over a quarter of a pound of Marijuana. Serna, who has had prior felony charges is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Serna was booked into Kings County Jail on charges of felon possession of a firearm, felon possession of ammunition, felony pursuit, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and causing a hit and run traffic accident.