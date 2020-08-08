Exeter Police warn public of fake police officer scam

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Exeter Police urged the public to be careful with providing information over the phone to unfamiliar callers after someone recently claimed to be a police officer in a fraudulent call.

A Tulare County resident received a phone call on Thursday from someone who identified himself as an Exeter Police officers.

The caller told the victim her daughter had been in a terrible crash and then tried to get personal identifying information from the victim, Police said. The victim did not provide any information and the caller hanged up.

It was later found to have been a fraudulent call.

Exeter Police said the public should never provide any kind of personal identifying information over the phone and should be naturally suspicious regarding claims made by anyone who calls.

The department said there are a few easy steps to help confirm the identity of someone who claims to be a law enforcement officer. You can ask for their information and their agency, then tell them you will came them back through their agency.

Then find the agency’s information on your own through the internet or phone book and call the number you find — not the one provided by the caller.

The public can then confirm the employment of the caller and ask to be transferred to them.

